John J. “Jack” Rowland, 68, of Watertown and formerly of Phoenix, AZ passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Samaritan Keep Home.
Graveside services in Calvary Cemetery will be at his family’s convenience. There are no calling hours or funeral services and arrangement are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown.
Jack was born in Watertown on September 2, 1950, son of the late Donald E. and Alice (Kaine) Rowland, Sr. and he was a graduate of Immaculate Heart Central School. In the 1980’s he operated the Turf Club, the family business, on W. Main St., Watertown. He moved to Phoenix, AZ where he was a Union Painter for six years, then was their Union Organizer until his retirement in 2008. Jack was a proud 25 year member of A. A., Phoenix Chapter and was an avid golfer.
He is survived by his five siblings, Donald E. Rowland, Jr. and wife Gretchen, Watertown, Karen L. Rowland, St. Louis, MO, Dorothy A. Hovey and husband Michael, Sandy Creek, Gary M. Rowland, Chaumont, and Michael P. Rowland and wife Kim, Grimesland, NC, two aunts, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to either Alzheimer’s Assoc. of CNY, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204 or Samaritan Keep Home 8th Floor, 133 Pratt St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.