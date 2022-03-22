John J. Pepe, 86, Adams Center, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 20th, 2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
John was born in the family home on Breen Ave. in Watertown on 11/27/35.A beloved son to Dominick and Marion Geglia Pepe. Following his education, John proudly served in the US Navy aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Intrepid from 1955 to 1957 and transferred to the reserves until 1961.
Following an honorable discharge from the Navy, John worked for the New York State Department of Transportation. He later worked for the Jefferson County Maintenance Department for many years, until retiring in 1997.
John attended the Adams Center Baptist Church and was an avid NY Giants football fan. He enjoyed writing songs and played the accordion in his music ministry while singing in various venues to include nursing homes, churches and fire halls. John was an active participant in many fundraising walks and activities during his retirement years. Above all, was his love for God, family, and friends. He possessed such a loving, kind hearted spirit. Anyone who had the pleasure of calling him family, neighbor, or friend was surely blessed.
John married Sandra Oatridge on October 6, 1984. A previous marriage to Eva Robidoux ended in divorce.
He is survived by his wife Sandra; two sons John D. and Michael (Dorrie), all of Watertown; a grandson Joseph (Nathan) Pepe, Watertown; 5 step-children who he loved like his own; Kelly Beutel, John Carlberg, Randy Carlberg, Debbie Murphy and Lisa Hilts; 7 step grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Frank Pepe, and two sisters Rose Ames and Mary Condino.
A memorial service will be held 5pm Friday, March 25th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Calling hours are from 3 pm – 5 pm prior to the service. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at North Watertown Cemetery on a date yet to be determined.
Memorial contributions may be made in Johns name to the SPCA.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
