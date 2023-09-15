John (Jack) Duncan, 80 of Raymondville, NY passed away with his loving family by his side, at his home in Port Orange, FL on September 12, 2023. To view the full obituary and share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.baldwincremation.com
John (Jack) Duncan
September 12, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.