Funeral services for John (Jack) Francis Herron, age 93, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 10:00AM at St. Raphael’s Church with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Herron passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
John is survived by his loving wife, Velma M. Herron of Heuvelton, NY; his children, Debra Spraker of Dunnellon, FL, John Herron, Jr. of Heuvelton, NY, Donna Zager and her husband, Eric, of Chantilly, VA, Kathleen Nicholson and her husband, Mark, of Green Lane, PA, Michael Herron and his wife, Tamra, of Rensselaer, NY and Colleen Overton and her husband, Carl, of Baldwinsville, NY; a sister, Dorothy Perkins of Endicott, NY; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his brothers, James Herron, Robert Herron and Tom Herron and a sister, Mary Herron.
John was born on January 30, 1926, in Whitesboro, NY, the son of Fred T. and Mary (Kennerknecht) Herron. He attended Sacred Heart Parochial and Van Hornesville Central graduating in June of 1944. John married Velma M. Polmateer on June 6, 1953, in Fort Plain, NY. He was employed by Agway Petroleum Corporation in Syracuse, NY for thirty-eight years, retiring in August of 1988 as a plant manager.
John was a member of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church & Board, Heuvelton Agricultural Business Group, and the Housing Development Corporation for many years. Mr. Herron also served on the Volunteer Fire Department for thirteen years.
John enjoyed playing golf, bowling and family gatherings. He was also an avid Yankee’s fan.
Donations may be made in John’s memory to St. Raphael’s Church, 5 Clinton St, Heuvelton, NY 13654.
