John “Jack” Thomas, age 82, passed away Friday December 4, 2020 following a short illness. Jack was a life resident of Pulaski, born on June 27, 1938, the son of John and Beatrice Wilder Thomas. John was married to Nancy Boyd on April 21, 1961. He enlisted in the United States Army and served until 1963. Jack was employed by Schoeller Technical Papers as a manager in shipping and receiving for 33 years, retiring in 1997.
Once retired, Jack was happiest while working in his workshop or building something in the backyard. He and Nancy adventured to 48 of the 50 states. They enjoyed traveling in their RV camper, crossing the width of the US more than once. This passion for travel took them on boat trips down the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers, train trips across the Rockies and Alaska and even to the Panama Canal.
Jack loved to hunt and fish but even more than that he loved to tell stories about hunting and fishing. He was a long-time member of Township 19 Recreation & Game Club better known as Derrick. He enjoyed the camaraderie of others, always willing to play Cribbage or cards.
Jack was very proud of his grandchildren. He showed his love for them through his jovial spirit and light-hearted banter.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy, three daughters, Jeanne (Tom) McChesney of Brewerton, Susan (Bruce) Isham of Monkton, VT and Jackie (Bill) O’Hanlon of Canandaigua, one sister, Sandra Wilson of Pulaski and four grandchildren, Matthew, Jessica, Daniel and Allison.
Private services will be held. There will be a spring burial in Pulaski Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Jack’s memory to the Pulaski Community Cupboard or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
