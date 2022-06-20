John “Jack” Ward Machold, 79, of New Bern, NC passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was born on May 20, 1943 to the late Earl and Alice Machold.
Jack proudly served his country in the US Navy and Naval Reserves 1967-1973.
He worked for Niagara Mohawk Power Co. for 30 years, retiring in 2001 as the Superintendent of Substations in Albany, NY. He had a long resume of volunteerism, starting with the Watertown, NY Jaycees, and serving on committees with Trinity Episcopal Church also in Watertown. He later moved to Niskayuna, NY and refereed and coached youth hockey in the Albany, NY area. He was active with the Crescent Yacht Club in Chaumont, NY serving as a member of their board of directors and, following his retirement, as the head of their race committee for many years. His passion was being on the water. He likely sailed to every port available on Lake Ontario, and later he sailed in and around the Florida Keys and Bahamas. He lived his life on his own terms and, if anything, would ask that you do the same.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy A. Machold of New Bern; son, Dan Machold (and wife Amy) of Schenectady, NY and daughter, Debby Machold of San Francisco, CA. He is preceded in death by his sister Ann Machold Rooks formerly of Cazenovia, NY.
Services will be held at 3:00 pm, Friday June 24, 2022 at Cotten Funeral Home, New Bern with a subsequent memorial in Chaumont, NY later this summer. Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Jack Machold.
