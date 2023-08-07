John Kendrew Jr., 83 of Watertown, passed away Wednesday August 2nd at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse NY. He was surrounded by his family until his passing. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 pm on Friday, August 11th followed by a funeral service Saturday, August 12th at 1 pm, both held at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. John was born in Watertown N.Y. on July 9th, 1940, and is the son of the late John and Julia Kendrew. John was the oldest of two siblings. He graduated from Watertown High School then went on to serve in the Navy from 1959-1963. After the Navy, John attended Clarkson University, where he attained a bachelor’s degree in finance. He worked as a State Auditor and then for the Department of Internal Review at Ft. Drum from where he retired. John served over 17 years as a member of the Watertown Cyclone Booster Club and was treasurer for the Italian American Club. John was always active, enjoying long walks, bike rides and kayaking. John is survived by his wife Sandra Coleman, three children, daughter Cyndi Zuments, daughter Tamara Aubin, son Eric Kendrew and five grandchildren Alex & Allen Aubin, Logan Zuments and John & Paige Kendrew. He was preceded by his wife Andria Kendrew and son John Kendrew III. Sympathy cards and condolences can made at www.reedbenoit.com. Contributions can be made to the SPCA or Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. 632 State St Watertown, NY 13601 Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
John Kendrew Jr.
July 9, 1940 - August 2, 2023
