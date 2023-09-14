Glenfield- John L. Burdick, 76, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Lewis County Health System, Lowville.
John was born in Lowville, on August 11, 1947, a son of Dayton and Helena Miller Burdick. He grew up near Glenfield, where he lived for his entire life. He received his education locally and graduated from South Lewis Senior High School, Turin, with the Class for 1965. From 1966, until 2001, John was employed in many departments of first the Gould Paper Company, and then at Georgia Pacific Paper Co, before retiring as a machinist from Lyons Falls Pulp & Paper Company.
He greatly enjoyed time spent riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, was interested in various models of sport cars and he was a member of the NRA.
John is survived by three children; John D. (Cheryl) Burdick and their children, John Burdick, Jr. (Colleen Spann), Mitchell Burdick, Kayla Burdick (Brett Clifton); Michelle L. (Clifford) Colwell and their children, Derek (Katie) Carpenter and MacKenzie (Taylor) Dorrity; Kevin Burdick (Holly Yelton); and Kevin’s children; Shawna Burdick and her fiancée, Steve Baldwin, and Kaleb Burdick and ten great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, and a granddaughter, Chloe Burdick.
John’s family wishes to extend a note of sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at Lewis County Health Services for the excellent and compassionate care which they extended to John and also to John’s friend, Maynard Olmstead for the care he gave to Mr. Burdick.
In keeping with John’s wishes, a private graveside service will be at Beeches Bridge Cemetery, Town of Watson and there will be no public calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Glenfield Fire Company. His arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. Boonville.
For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
