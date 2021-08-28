POTSDAM - John L. Jadlos, 91, retired Crane School of Music Professor, peacefully passed away Wednesday evening, August 25, 2021 at his home in Potsdam.
Friends may call Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 4-7:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Canton with Rev. Bryan T. Stitt, celebrating. Burial will follow in Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam.
A complete obituary will appear in the next edition.
