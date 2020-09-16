HARRISVILLE, NY ~ John L. “Johnny” Miller, 66, of Marshey Rd., Harrisville, died peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020, at his home where he was under the care of his wife and Lewis County Hospice.
Born November 17, 1953 in Aylmer, Ontario, Canada, he received his early education in Aylmer, Ontario, later received his GED in New York State and was graduated from Jefferson Community College in Watertown in 2003 with an Associate Degree in Arts. He later studied online at Berkeley and Skidmore colleges.
He married Laura M. Collette on November 18, 1989 in Stratford, Ontario.
Before moving to New York, John was a welder in Canada. After his marriage and moving to New York, he became a self-employed sign painter and was a talented contractor on many large signs in the North country. Throughout the remainder of his life he returned to welding, working for Cardinal Construction out of Brownville, was a chef for Traitor’s Café in Natural Bridge and the Fargo Inn in Carthage, before becoming a Teacher’s Assistant and substitute teacher for many years in the Harrisville Central School system.
John excelled at many things, especially music, and enjoyed playing fiddle, guitar, mandolin, accordion and drums with the Fraser family.
Surviving are his loving wife, Laura; his three children, Melanie Alward, Paul Schueneman, and Chad Miller, all of Ontario, and his sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Jurgen Greigoshewski, of Digby, Nova Scotia.
He was predeceased by his brother, William Miller.
A celebration of John’s life will be held on a later date by his family.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Harrisville.
Online obituary and messages of condolence at www.scanlonfuneral.com
