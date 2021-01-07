John L. Rice Jr, 50, of Deltona Fl. passed away January 1, 2021. Born August 20, 1970 in Watertown NY. John attended Watertown schools and
continued on to get his nursing license. He relocated to Florida where he married Christina Allison. He’s survived by daughter Kylee Jo Mcknight, NY, Alyssa Allison and her fiancé Sergio Barros, Deland FL Sarah Rice and John Rice residing with their mom in Debary Fl. Grandchildren, Autumn Rose, Raylinn Grace and Legend Alexander Barros also residing in Deltona Fl. Father John Rice and step mother Vickie Rice of Kissimmee Fl. Mother Elaine Rice of Watertown, NY, Brother David Rice of Albuquerque, NM. A marriage to Linda Spires Rice failed.
