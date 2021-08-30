POTSDAM – John Lawrence Jadlos, 91, a longtime resident of Pleasant Street, peacefully passed away Wednesday evening, August 25, 2021 at his home under the loving care of his family, caregivers, and Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
John was born 16 March 1930 to John and Mary T. Jadlos, Cohoes, New York. He attended Cohoes schools and graduated in 1948. During his early years, he studied violin with Charles Zeller, a well-known Capital Region violinist and teacher. Mr. Jadlos began playing as a regular member with the Albany Symphony in 1944, at the age of 14.
Following graduation from high school, he was nominated and chosen to continue his studies with noted Ukrainian virtuoso Jacques Gordon, founder of the Gordon String Quartet, on full scholarship at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, where he also performed as a regular member of the Eastman Symphony, other ensembles, and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra during his undergraduate years. Upon the passing of Mr. Gordon, Mr. Jadlos completed his undergraduate violin studies with Andre de Ribaupierre, noted Swiss violinist and Chair of Violin studies at the Eastman School.
Upon graduation from Eastman, Mr. Jadlos served in the US Army from 1952-54, reaching the rank of Corporal. Once discharged, he accepted a position as High School Orchestra Instructor in the Orchard Park, New York School District, a position he held for two years. During that time, he also served as Concertmaster of the Orchard Park Symphony.
In 1956, he was recruited and hired by Helen Hosmer to join the faculty of the Crane School of Music in Potsdam, New York, and served the school in numerous capacities for 35 years. When he retired in 1991 as the longest serving member of the Crane faculty, he was the last remaining member of the faculty to have been hired by Dr. Hosmer. During his tenure at the school, Mr. Jadlos, in addition to teaching violin and viola, taught Music History and Literature, Conducting, String Techniques, and many other courses. He also served the school for many years as Conductor of the Crane Symphony Orchestra, founder and Conductor of the Crane String Orchestra, Chair of Performance, and in numerous other capacities. In the early 1970’s he completed his Doctoral studies at the Eastman School, studying violin with Carroll Glenn, noted American violinist and educator.
Mr. Jadlos was a long-time member of the New York State School Music Association, serving for many years as adjudicator, guest conductor, clinician, and advisor to numerous committees and projects within the organization. He was loved, revered and occasionally feared by his students, always with their best interests in mind, and continued his correspondences with students and colleagues alike well into his later years. After retirement, he continued his playing career with the Orchestra of Northern New York, Northern Choral Society, the Trillium Trio, as soloist, and in numerous local high school and college musical productions. Watching him work in these productions was always an honor and learning experience for the many who played with him, many of whom were young and inexperienced, and totally unaware of the giant with whom they were making music.
John is survived by his children, J. Gregory Jadlos of Potsdam; Paul Jadlos of Potsdam; Karen Jadlos Shotts of Rockville, Maryland; and Christopher Jadlos of Avon, New York; 7 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Rosalie (Vergona) on November 15, 2018; and his brothers, William J. and James P. Jadlos.
Friends may call from 4-7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, August 1, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Canton with Rev. Bryan T. Stitt, celebrating. Burial will follow in Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley or Orchestra of Northern New York.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.