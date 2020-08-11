John Leggue, 61, of 847 LeRay St., passed away peacefully August 9, 2020 at his home.
He was born on October 25, 1958, in Massena, NY, the son of the late Roderick and Joyce (Leggue) Ward. He graduated from Massena Central High School in 1978 and spent most of his life residing in Massena. John moved to Watertown in 2016.
John enjoyed working and playing games on the computer, he was an avid football fan and loved to listen to music.
Among his survivors are his two sisters and brothers in law, Rita A (Kenneth) Lehman, PA and Connie M. (Tim F.) Davey, Watertown and two nephews and a niece, William, Timmy and Elizabeth.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was John’s wish to be cremated. A graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family in the Calvary Cemetery in Massena.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
