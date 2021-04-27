John M. Carter, Sr., a resident of Wellesley Island, died suddenly on April 24, 2021.
He graduated from Clarkson College in 1957 and Cornell Law School in 1960. After law school, he went into practice with his father in Clayton.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ellsworth J. Carter, and Helen Kittle Carter, his brother Merle Carter and his daughter, Sara Carter.
He is survived by Judith Carter, his beloved wife of 61 years, son John Carter, Jr. (Barbara) of New Hampshire, daughter Pam Dougherty (Charles) of Clayton, as well as 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
John had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest, first and foremost being a man who loved his wife and kids, and a beloved Papa to the grandchildren. He enjoyed racing cars, boating, flying planes, photography, boat building, and loved everything about the River.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to either the Antique Boat Museum, 750 Mary St., Clayton, NY 13624 or the Church of St. Lawrence, P.O. Box 211, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.
The funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.