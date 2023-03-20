Services for John M. Giovo, 76 of West End Ave., Carthage have been scheduled for Saturday, April 8, 2023, beginning at 1:30 pm in St. James Cemetery, Carthage with military honors followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00pm at the VFW Post - 7227 in Carthage. John passed away on December 1, 2022. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
John M. Giovo
