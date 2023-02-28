John M. Gracey, age 73 of Verona, passed away following a brief illness on February 9, 2023.
He was born February 12, 1949, in Medina, NY. John was united in marriage to the late Marcia Jane Salmon, on November 11, 1972 in Glenfield, NY; she died on December 19, 2022. He worked many years for the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, and was a lifelong outdoorsman and conservationist.
John is survived by his sons and daughters in law, Andrew and Jamie Gracey of Verona, NY, and Matthew and Elizabeth Gracey of Baltimore, MD; and his loving grandchildren Maggie, Max, John and Eila.
A joint memorial service for John and Marcia will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street.
Please offer online condolences at: www.BarryFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.