WATSON - John M. Joslyn passed away on Thursday, January 21st at Upstate Medical, Syracuse.
Born in Syracuse, son of Rev. Paul Joslyn and Margaret (Smith) Joslyn, John graduated from Clinton High School, proud of his soccer achievements and attended SUNY Canton for plumbing, working both commercially and self employed as Joslyn Plumbing.
John loved his family, friends, and the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman, a passion he passed on to his children.
Survivors include his companion, Susan Buckingham, Watson; daughter Heather Delperuto, Chaumont; daughter Ashley Joslyn, Utica; son, Paul Joslyn, Lowville; his beloved grandchildren; brother, David (Jan) Joslyn; sister Sarah (Randy) Anderson; sister-in-law, Susan Putnam-Joslyn; Polish sister, Ewa (Tom) Lawrence; several nieces and nephews, and the mother of his three children, Marie Livingston.
John was predeceased by his parents, brother, Mark Joslyn and niece, Emily Anderson.
The Joslyn family would like to thank the Lewis County Search and Rescue, Lewis County General Hospital staff and all who cared for our “hard headed gentleman of a father”.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Sundquist Funeral Home. In memory of John, please consider: Three G Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 112, Glenfield, NY 13343
