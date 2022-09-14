John Martin Rhodes, age 77, of Hanover, Indiana, formerly of Wanakena, NY, entered this world on April 9, 1945 in Bradford, Pennsylvania. He was the loving son of Byron and Mary (Murphy) Rhodes. He married Janet Rae Hutcheson of Salamanca, New York on November 30 1968. They were blessed with a son, Chan, and a daughter Laura and three grandchildren: John and Ella Rhodes of Wamego, Kansas and Joshua Shoup of West Point, Virginia. Lytle Welty Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Vail Chapel, Madison, Indiana is in charge of arrangements. Interment will be undertaken, at a date to be determined, at the Wanakena NY Community Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison Presbyterian Church, Madison IN 47250, the Wanakena Presbyterian Church, Wanakena NY, 13695 or the charity of your choice.
