John “Milt” May born June 28, 1941 in Corner Brook, Newfoundland, Canada, passed away Feb 3rd, 2020 due to complications from Parkinson’s. He was the son of Eneas John May and Sophia Dweyer May. A marriage to Lise Massicotte in 1962 ended in divorce in 1985.
He graduated from ARHS in Corner Brook, NFLD with highest Provincial Honors and went on to obtain a degree in chemistry from Acadia University. He spent his career working for Dupont in Canada from 1962 to 1994 and also for Dupont in the United States from 1994 to 1999, retiring in Cape Vincent and Chaumont, NY.
He is surrounded by his 3 children, sons Steven (Jane) May, Toronto, Ontario, Frank May, Brockville, Ontario and daughter Sandra (Kirk) Greefkes, San Diego, CA; a sister Donna (Bernie) Wright, Erie Pa; 5 grandchildren; several cousins in Newfoundland, and several nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by long time companion Janeen Garrett and her 4 children, Kelly Hyde, Kevin, Keith, and Brian Garrett.
He is predeceased by his parents, and sister Marion Oliver.
Donations may be given in his memory to the Chaumont Parkinson’s Support Group, 28729 Old Town Springs Rd, Chaumont, NY 13622 or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Rd, Watertown, NY 13601
A celebration of life ceremony will be held in the summer of 2020 at the family’s convenience.
