MASSENA – John N. Ford, 64, of Maple Street, peacefully passed away at his home on Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020.
John was born July 2, 1955 in Plattsburgh, the son of the late Norman Duncan Ford and Shirley Katherine (Wool) Ford Griffith and was a graduate of Plattsburgh High School.
John was a corrections officer the NYS Department of Corrections at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora for many years. He was a former member of the Plattsburgh Elks and Moose Lodges. He greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, billards, bowling, singing, and following politics.
John is survived by his companion, Sherry Kozlowski of Massena; his children, Michael Ford, Jessie Colburn, and Jacob Ford, all of Plattsburgh; his stepchildren, Jonathan and Amy White of Malone and Mindy and Michael Dykmann of Colorado; his grandchildren, Dylan, Cynthia Rose, Bailey Marie, Keely, Kylie and Jayden; his sister, Dee and Larry Clark of Massena and her children, Eric and Dawn Dow and Megan and Corey Hamilton; his brother, David and Christine Ford of Silver Springs, Maryland and his daughter, Megan Ford; and his great nieces, Macey and Ryleigh.
At his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where memories and condolences may be made online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
