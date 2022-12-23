The funeral for John N. Hyde is tentatively scheduled for Thursday December 29, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at T.R. Jetty Funeral Home. Calling hours will be prior to the funeral from Noon til 1:30 p.m. Mr. Hyde died at the Samaritan Medical Center on December 20, 2022. He was 82. A full obituary will run at a later date. Arrangements are with T. R. Jetty Funeral Home, Inc.
John N. Hyde
