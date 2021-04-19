John Nascimento

BOONVILLE – John S. Nascimento, 73, formerly of Castorland, passed away Sunday morning, April 11, 2021 at the IRA residence, Route 46, Boonville, NY. John was born on November 21, 1947, son of the late John Samuel and Hannah Sherman Nascimento.
John enjoyed holding his many sensory objects, going outside to enjoy the warm weather and wandering about his home. He had his own unique personality.
Visitation was held Wednesday, April 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with a funeral service to follow at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Burial will be in David Beth Cemetery, Elmont, NY.
John is survived by a cousin, Dr. Etta Abrahams of Jonesport, MI. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
