WEST MARTINSBURG BY WAY OF NEW BREMEN – John O. Boyd, staunch “Truman Democrat” and faithful volunteer New Bremen fireman, aged 88, passed away peacefully, December 19, 2019, at the home of Frank and Lorrie Robbins where he resided with his wife.
Born in Mount Kisco, NY, on February, 28 1931 to John O. and Annetta T. Brown Boyd, John lived a full life where “everything was copacetic”. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1949, and Canton A.T.I. in 1951 with an Applied Science degree. John served with the United States Marine Corps receiving multiple awards and recognitions.
Considered to be a lifelong bachelor, John surprised everyone when he met and married Lorraine Sedlock on September 4, 1971 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Bremen. He was so nervous he forgot the ring, but thanks to an anonymous trucker, the ring was delivered to the church on time. The couple made their home in New Bremen for over 40 years where he earned the title “Unofficial Mayor of New Bremen”. John delivered the mail for the United States Postal Service for over 25 years. The mail may not have always been on time as he would often stop to chat and gossip. He was a delight to the many children on his route and often delivered the mail with his signature line, “50 years from now you’ll never know the difference”.
John was a beloved and recognizable member of the Lewis County community. He was an active member of the Trinity Episcopal Church and served in many roles in the New Bremen Fire Department. A “Bluebird for Life”, John was most proud of his beloved New Bremen Fire Station which was dedicated in 1994 after being moved from the old site. He was a charter member of the Marine Corps League Detachment 754, a BPO Elks Lodge 1605 member for 50 years, and a member of the American Legion for 60 years. John was a past President of the Northern New York Volunteer Fireman’s Association from 1970-1971. Not one to sit back in “retirement” he made a difference as a Lewis County Legislator in District 4 from 2002 to 2013. He was an active legislature, and while he may have not made everyone happy, he listened to his constituents and their concerns.
No matter where John went, he “never met a stranger”. He is loving missed by his wife, Lorraine, his brother and sister in-law Richard and Carol Boyd, and his son, David Sullivan. Upon his nuptials, John became an instant step-father and role model to five children; Kathy Martin, Judith Van Duren, Michael and Linda Sedlock, David and Stephanie Sedlock, and Lorrie and Frank Robbins. He loved them like his own, and they will miss his even temper, his over top antics, and his “Boyd-isms”. He was a beloved “Grandpa John” to 14 grandchildren, 16 great –grand-children, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Monday evening December 23, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Sundquist Funeral Home, 7676 North Street in Lowville. A spring burial service will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery, in New Bremen followed by a celebration of life at the New Bremen Fire Station.
The family would like to thank the Lewis County Home Health Agency and Dr. T. Birk of the Beaver Falls clinic.
Memorials may be made in John’s name to the New Bremen Fire Department.
Messages of sympathy and your own best John Boyd stories may be shared with the family on-line at: www.sundquistfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.