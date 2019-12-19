WEST MARTINSBURG - John O. Boyd, 88, formerly of New Bremen, passed away December 19, 2019, at home of Lorrie and Frank Robbins. Calling hours will be on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home. A complete obituary will follow. Messages of sympathy may be shared with the family online at: www.sundquistfh.com
John O. Boyd
