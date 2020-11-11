John O. ‘Jack’ Yerdon 74, of Redfield, NY lost his short and fierce battle with cancer on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Oneida, NY on May, 8, 1946 a son of Oren & Alice Adams Yerdon. He attended schools in Greenboro, Redfield, Camden and Sandy Creek. He entered into the U.S. Air Force in 1964 and following his discharge he joined the Laborers Local 214 until going to work for Niagara Mohawk in 1982. He retired from National Grid in 2006, after being an active member and union steward for many years for Local 97.
John was an active member of the Redfield Vol. Fire Company for 53 years and held numerous offices, including being a past chief and president from 2006 until the time of his death. A former baseball and softball player himself, he also coached Redfield-Orwell Little League and Redfield Square Girls Softball.
John was an active outdoorsman hunting, trapping and fishing since an early age. He raised, bred, hunted with and showed Beagles and was a member of the Sandy Creek Beagle Club and the NYS Houndsmen Association.
Surviving are his wife, the former Elaine ‘Suz’ Yerdon, daughter of Leland & Claire Engle Yerdon whom he married on Oct 19, 1968 in St. Mary’s Church, Florence, NY. Also surviving are their children; Angie & Terry Kimball, Corey & Andrea Yerdon all of Redfield, NY, Tonya & Mark Trudell, Williamstown, NY, four grandchildren; Kasey, Marley, Matthew and Adam, one sister, Beth Robertson, Lacona, NY, seven brothers, Francis & Carol Yerdon, Osceola, NY, Michael Yerdon, Redfield, NY, Patrick & Linda Yerdon, New Windsor, MD, Kern & Mary Yerdon, Pulaski, NY, Stuart & Denise Yerdon, Lacona, NY, Ambrose & Molly Yerdon, Boylston, NY, Herbert & Marie Yerdon, Pulaski, NY, his brothers and sisters in law, Gerald Yerdon, Maryland, Shirley Hull, Sandy Creek, NY and Betty Beebe, Fulton, NY. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews and friends without number.
Graveside services will be held 11:00am Tuesday in Greenboro Cemetery, Co. Rt.17, Redfield, NY. Calling hours will be held Monday from 2-4 and 6-8pm from LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., 109 Main Street, Camden, NY, face masks will be required. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Redfield Vol. Fire Co., 4879 Co. Rt. 17, Redfield, NY 13437. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.