BERGERON, John P., age 94, of Huber Heights, OH, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Danbury Senior Living in Ohio. John was a CMSGT with the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 30 years of service and served in the Korean & Vietnam Wars. He was a longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church, where he was active in their food pantry, a member of Mountain Delcimer Society of Dayton, OH and Springfield Delcimer Club. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Katherine J. He is survived by his daughter, Susan M. Bergeron of Moraine, OH; sons & daughters-in-law, John P. Jr & Carol of Huber Heights, OH, Andrew M. of Dayton,OH and Timothy J. & Jennifer of Springboro, OH; sister, Patricia Brady of NY; brother, Thomas A. Bergeron of MO; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends. Mass 11 AM Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, OH. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022 from 6-8 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, 5844 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, Ohio. The family requests everyone attending to please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Food Pantry in John’s memory.
John P. Bergeron
February 6, 2022
