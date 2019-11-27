John P. “Jack” Cantillon, age 79 of Sackets Harbor passed away Tuesday at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse.
Jack was born June 6, 1940 in Waterbury, Connecticut the son of John S. and Elizabeth Gallo Cantillon. Following high school he entered the US NAVY serving from 1958 until 1981 retiring as a NAVY Chief Hospital Corpsman.
Jack married Ruth Spear on October 26, 1968 in Watertown. He was a member of Harold Townsend Post 1757 American Legion where he was currently 3rd Vice Commander, St. Andrews Catholic Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved old westerns and especially John Wayne movies.
He is survived by the following children: Deborah Manning of Olympia, Washington, Cheryl (Charles) Stanley of Marlinton, West Virginia, Brenda (Jim) Scordo of Sackets Harbor, and Ann Marie Ekstrom of Norwalk, CT. He has 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Three brothers Bernard M. Cantillon, Joseph F. (Grace) Cantillon, Richard C. Cantillon and a sister Mary (Kim) Rechenberg all of Connecticut also survives along with several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Ruth in 1991 and his parents and a brother William Cantillon.
A funeral mass will be held Saturday November 30th at 11:00 am at St. Andrews Church, Sackets Harbor with Fr. Michael Gaffney officiating. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Sackets Harbor with military honors. Calling hours will be Friday from 6-8 pm at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. Donations may be made to the Sackets Harbor Ambulance Fund. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
