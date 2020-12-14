COLTON—A Mass of Christian Burial for John P. Plonka, 70, a resident of Cottage Road, Colton and formerly of Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Burial with military honors will be held following the services at the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Due to health concerns, facial coverings and social distancing is required.
