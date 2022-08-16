BRANTINGHAM – John P. Teal Jr., 90, passed away on Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Mary and Wayne Ernst, Jacqueline and Robert Aden, Margaret “Podgie” Gorczyca, Nancy and Keith Mooney, Michael and Kimberly Teal, Terry and William Kohl, and Joseph and Robin Teal; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Robert J. and Jean Teal of Lyons Falls, Edward J. Teal of Lake Suzy, Florida; a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Gerald Van Nest of Lyons Falls; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Agnes “Porky” Teal, who passed away on January 24, 2018; a son, John Teal, who died in infancy; a daughter and son-in-law, Jenny Lou (Teal) Halko and David Halko; a son-in-law, Rodney Gorczyca; a brother, Donald Teal; a sister and her husband, Mary and Donald Lenahan, and a sister-in-law, Patricia Teal.
John was born on June 2, 1932 in Utica, NY, a son of the late John and Mary Hughes Teal. He Graduated from Lyons Falls High School in 1950. He worked for his parents at the family business, Teal’s Express. On September 4, 1952 he married Agnes “Porky” Gaffney in Lyons Falls. He was drafted into the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War from November 20, 1952 until being honorably discharged as Sergeant on October 14, 1954. After his service, John went back to work for the family business, becoming president of Teal’s Express, where he continued to work for many years.
John’s memberships include, being past member of the Wildwood Cemetery Board of Directors, he served in the Lyons Falls Fire Department, and was a past Village Trustee of Village Lyons Falls, BPOE -1605, Lowville Elks Lodge, Lowville American Legion, Lowville VFW and Matawan Hunting Club. John enjoyed hunting, especially, hunting out west with his sons, and fishing. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife. For many years, John and Porky spent their winters in Key Colony Beach, FL.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Wildwood Cemetery, Lyons Falls with Pastor Wayne Arnold officiating. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of John P. Teal Jr. to Lowville American Legion, 5383 Dayan Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Memorial Post -6912, Lowville VFW, 7744 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.
John’s family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses on East Wing at Lewis County General Hospital, the 4th floor staff at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, and Dr. Lynn Pisaniello for all of their loving care and kindness shown to John.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.