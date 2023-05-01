LOWVILLE – John Patrick Christman, 50, of South State Street, passed away Saturday morning, April 29, 2023 at Upstate Medical University Hospital, Syracuse.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 28 years, Jennifer; his children, Lillian Christman and her companion, Kyle Lashbrooks; Dillon Christman; and Claire Christman all of Lowville; two grandsons, Wyatt and Jacob Wormwood; his parents, Gary and Judy Christman of Lowville; two younger siblings, Andrew and Erin Christman of Beaver Falls; Jesica and Michael Nichols, and their children, Mikey and Elynn, of Lowville; his mother-in-law, Marlene Spencer of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Walter and Clara Christman; his maternal grandparents, Allen and Helen Doyle; and his father-in-law, Carl Spencer.
John was born on April 19, 1973 in Carthage, NY, a son of Gary W. and Judy E. Doyle Christman. He graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1992 and from SUNY Morrisville in 1994 with an Associate’s Degree in Automotive Technology. While in school he helped at his grandfather’s garage, Walt’s Chevron, and worked at the Lowville IGA. On August 19, 1995, he married Jennifer L. Spencer at the Lowville Veteran’s Memorial Park, with Town Justice Andrea Moroughan officiating. John worked as a mechanic for Nortz and Virkler after graduating from college, before working for Fisher Auto Parts for 17 years. He worked part-time for Jerome Fire Equipment as a salesman beginning in 2005, and started working for the company full-time in 2019.
John was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. He was a member and Past Chief of the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department, serving as Chief two times during his 31 years of service. He was a past member of Lewis County Search and Rescue.
John loved spending time with his family. He had a love of music, and was a drummer with the Lowville Bandits in his youth. John loved his work. He was community minded and loved giving back to the community he served.
Calling hours will be held from 2- 4 and 6- 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with Deacon Ron Gingerich officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, New Boston. Immediately following the burial, a luncheon will be held at Lowville Fire Hall, all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on John’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping John’s family during their time of need. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
