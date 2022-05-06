John Percy “Jack” Carr 82 of Asheboro, NC, formally of Lisbon and Ogdensburg NY, passed unexpectedly at Randolph Hospital on May 1,2022. Born May 10,1939 to Percy Thomas Carr and Iva Irene Robinson Carr from Lisbon, NY. He attended Lisbon Central School.
He married Alice Mae Thomas on August 29,1959 in Lisbon NY.
He worked for Myron and Mary Pike in Ogdensburg, NY for many years.
Predeceased by Alice, his parents and two grandsons Andrew and Patrick.
Survived by Five daughters: Wanda VonCannon (Ray) Asheboro NC , Patricia Brooks(Arnie) Asheboro,NC, Jennie Billings (Everett) Ferguson, NC, Mary Meashaw (Bill) Ogdensburg,NY, Dawn Fields (Steve) Lisbon, NY and two Sons: Percy Carr (Francine) Franklinville, NC, Keith Carr, Asheboro NC. Grandchildren: Peggy Sue, Timothy, Aaron, Elly, Lois, John, Megan, Patricia, Jennifer, Kady, McKenzie, Shonda, Grace, Christopher, Andrew, Travis, and John; 25 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Two brothers: Gerald Carr (Marilyn) NY , Glenn Carr (Cheryl) Georgia, sister Nancy Snipes.
No services are planned at this time.
Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Carr family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.