John R. Blackburn, previously of Canton, NY, on January 16th, 2023 after a brave battle against lung cancer. Devoted husband of 42 years to Penny (née Votra) and proud father of Lacey (Rudy) Conrad and Matthew (Megan). Adoring “G-pa” of Lacey, Tyler, Arlo and Thea. Loving brother, uncle, and cousin to many cherished family members.
John was a 21 year veteran of the United States Air Force and retired with the rank of Master Sergeant. He earned his Associates of Applied Science in Security Administration from the Community College of the Air Force in 1990. Across his many positions, he served as Superintendent, Security Police at Rome Air Development Center at Griffiss AFB, Operations Superintendent for the 52nd SF Squadron, Spangdahlem AFB, Germany and executive member of the 52nd SF NCO Council. He was recognized many times over the years, including AF Meritorious Service Medal, AF Commendation Medal with 3 oak clusters, and AF Achievement Medal with 3 oak clusters. In 1999 he won USAFE Senior NCO of the year for his work with Operation Northern Watch.
A celebration of John’s life will be held later this year in Canton, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, NY are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.