John R. Bonner, 74, formerly of Watertown, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Upstate Medical Center. He had been a resident of Van Dyne Rehab Center, Syracuse for four years.
John was born in Watertown on January 18, 1946, son of James M. and Kathleeen M. Somers Bonner, Sr. and attended Watertown schools. He worked at various jobs in Watertown, including the Sheltered Workshop and in shipping and receiving at the Watertown Daily Times. John had been a communicant of Holy Family Church.
He is survived by two brothers, James M. Bonner, Jr. and Bart S. Bonner, both of Watertown; three nieces, two nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, sister-in-law, Margaret Bonner, and sister, Ann E. Mulroney.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church at a time and date to be announced with burial in Glenwood Cemetery at his family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to John’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
