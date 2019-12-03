The funeral service for John R. Holder, Jr. will be 11:00 am Friday, December 6th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Spring burial will be held in Brownville Cemetery. Calling hours will be 4:00pm – 7:00pm Thursday, December 5th at the funeral home.
John passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Thursday, November 28th with his cousin Renee Cole by his side. He was 56 years old.
Born in Watertown August 17, 1963, John was a son to John Sr. and Sandra (Race) Holder. He was educated locally and spent his career working as an auto mechanic.
John was a race car driver at Evans Mills, Adirondack & Can-Am Speedways for many years. Under the numbers 20 & 14 John was a multiple feature winner at Can-Am, and Evans Mills, tracks.
Marriages to Dawn Seldon and Tammy Barker would end in divorce.
John is survived by his children, Devon Holder of North Carolina, Jessie Holder of Watertown, Cassie Farr or Alexandria Bay, Lacey Farr of Syracuse, Joseph Farr of Watertown; and his siblings, Thomas (Penny) Holder, Michael (Sheena) Holder, Mark (April) Holder, Chris Holder, Angelina Holder Swiney, Timothy (Lisa) Lobdell, Scott (Tammy) Lobdell, Tina Lobdell. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, aunts, uncles and several nieces, nephews, & cousins.
Besides his parents John is predeceased by his grandmother, Rose Holder, and his nephew, Brandon Holder.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.