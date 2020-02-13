Watertown N.Y. — John R MacMillan 43, Olive Hill, Kentucky and formerly of Watertown passed away on Jan. 30, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.V. After a brief battle with cancer. John was born August 24th,1976 in Watertown, he attended Watertown schools and later moved to Olive Hill, Kentucky. He married his wife Kimberly on April 23rd, 2005. John was a jack of all trades, he liked working on computers for N.E. Service and tech. He also played drums with the Drum and Bugle Corp from 1994-1999. He is survived by his wife Kimberly a son Daniel, and 2 daughters Jadelynn and Bailey Olive Hill, Kentucky. His in-laws Angelia and Norm Bailey of Huntington W.V. He also has twin daughters from a previous marriage, Brittany and Bianca of Watertown. He has a brother Keith (Wendy) Dexter, 2 sisters Gloria (Brian) Adams, and Deborah of Watertown, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents John and Carol. As per John’s wishes there will be no funeral or calling hours, but there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
