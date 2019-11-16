Glenfield — John Robert West, 91, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Community General Hospital, Syracuse surrounded by his loving family.
John was born on September 26, 1928 a son of John B. and Evangeline Burns West. He grew up in Lyons Falls, and was a 1947 graduate of Lyons Falls High School. Following his education John enlisted in the US Army serving in the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1954.
On December 26, 1950, John was united in marriage with Margaret Hiscott at St. Patrick’s Church, Watertown, with Msgr. John Hogan officiating. The couple settled in Syracuse following John’s military service, where John began his employment as a union carpenter working throughout the Syracuse area and northern NY.
The couple relocated to Glenfield in 1974 where they had since lived. Enjoying 69 years of marriage, Mrs. West preceded John in death on August 4, 2019. For several years the couple attended, and were members of St. John’s Church, Lyons Falls. John was a highly talented carpenter and craftsman, and was currently finishing a table he had built for his wife. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but above all valued and cherished the time he spent with his family, whom he loved dearly.
John is survived by three children: Christine (Eileen), John (Stephanie), and Robert (Julie), grandchildren: Christopher, Alexandria, and Nathan, one brother Richard West, as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife Margaret, John was predeceased by a granddaughter Gabrielle, a brother James, and sister Eden West Goodhines.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 am at St. John’s Church, Lyons Falls, where Rev. Jay Seymour will officiate. A spring interment will be made next to his wife in Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden. Calling Hours will be held on Friday from 3-7 pm at the Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 100 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
