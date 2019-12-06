Hermon - John T. Kitchin, 52, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, December 10th at 11:00 am at St. James Catholic Church, Gouverneur and burial in the spring in New St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
John was born in Ogdensburg on June 9, 1967, the son of Donald and Dawn (Yager) Kitchin.
He graduated from Gouverneur High School and had worked at the St. Lawrence NYSARC workshop in Hermon until it’s closing.
John is survived by his sisters Beth Johnson of Gouverneur, Susan and Jeff Koehn of Canandaigua, Jacqueline and Kurt Koepf of Mt. Dora, FL, Mary Kitchin and David Shoen of Jamestown, many nieces and nephews. John is also survived by his 82 Main Street, Hermon family as well as his caregivers of St. Lawrence NYSARC whom he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of John are encouraged to St. James School or St. James Church, 164 E. Main Street, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
