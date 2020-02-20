COLTON – There will be no services or calling hours for 83 year old John Thomas Watson, a resident of 376 Windmill Road, Colton, at this time. John passed away on February 18, 2020 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. He was a self-employed aluminum welder in Florida and moved to Colton in May 2001. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of John Thomas Watson.
