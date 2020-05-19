Russell - John Van Pike, 87, of Blanchard Hill, Russell, died peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home while under the care of his loving family and Hospice and Palliative Care.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be held privately for the immediate family. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Degrasse. Military Honors will take place at a date and time to be announced.
Lawrence Funeral Home, Canton has been entrusted with John’s care and arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Russell Volunteer Fire Department or to Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
John was born August 28, 1932 in the Town of Russell, NY a son of the late Urbane and Mabel (VanSant) Pike. He attended Knox Memorial in Russell before enlisting in the US Army at the age of 17. He was a Korean War Veteran serving with the 7th Infantry Division and was awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal, U.N. Service Medal and reached the rank of Sergeant. He was honorably discharged from Camp Drum, NY in September of 1952.
He married Barbara Towne February 23, 1952. Barb passed away in Alaska in 1987. In 1989 he married Alice Austin White who passed in 2009.
John worked at J&L Steel in Star Lake; in Alaska from 1981-1987; drove truck for Dave and Betty Brown Construction; and retired from St. Lawrence University where he was employed as a janitor.
Surviving are his son Kenneth (Wendy) Pike of Russell; two brothers, Richard (Christine) Pike of Canton and Arland Pike of Burlington, VT; a grandson, Christopher Hale of Russell; several nieces and nephews; step-daughters, Becky (Ron) Kirkpatrick and Jeaniel (Peter) Hance of NC; step-son, Joe (Debbie) White of Russell; and step-grandchildren, Val Kirkpatrick of Russell, Linda (Dick) Stone of Philadelphia, NY and Josh (Micheala) Kirkpatrick of Potsdam.
In addition to his first wife Barbara and second wife Alice, John is predeceased by two daughters, Patricia Farnsworth and Darlene George; four sisters, infant sister Vivian Pike, Louise Chase, Gerry Manning and Lucille Hewlett.
John will also be remembered by his companion, Laura Sharpstene. A special thank you is given to Jill and Eric Lottie for many years of helping John.
John was a founding member of Russell Fire Department and a member of VFW Post -1231, Canton. John enjoyed camping, gardening, cutting firewood, hunting, fishing, trapping, doing crossword puzzles, woodworking and an occasional visit to the casino.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
