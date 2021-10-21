John W. Austin, 94, a resident of Route 104 East in Oswego, passed away Monday, in Syracuse.
John was born in Canton, NY, the son of the late Norman and Abigail (Sullivan) Austin. He grew up in Potsdam, N.Y. , then after being married moved to Massena, N.Y., and then to Oswego, N.Y. in 1970 with his wife and seven children.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having enlisted when he was 17 years old. He served on the USS Huntington. John was known for being an avid Clarkson Hockey fan. He enjoyed summers on the St. Lawrence River, and winters at Big Tupper ski resort. John was a wealth of knowledge in any aspect of history. He especially loved learning about his family’s genealogy, which led to him becoming an active member of Sons of the American Revolution. For many years, John was a communicant of St. Paul’s Church in Oswego. He took tremendous pride in being surrounded by his ever growing family of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He would always remind his family that he was not too good in math, but was great at multiplying!
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as the Director of Public Relations for the New York Power Authority. He had formerly been a tour guide for the New York Power Authority, and had also taught school in Massena.
He was predeceased by his wife Charlene (Flynn) Austin, his parents, his two brothers Paul and Merrill; his two sisters Helen and Betty; and his great granddaughter Lilly O’Neil.
He is survived by his seven children, son William (Elizabeth) Austin of Palm Bay, Florida, son Thomas(Susan) Austin of Hemet ,California , daughter Mary Flynn of Oswego, New York, son Joseph Austin of Englewood, Florida, daughter Elizabeth (Richard) Turner of Sarasota, Florida, daughter Carol (Mathew) Grey of Mexico, New York and son Norman(Lisa) Austin of Louisville, New York; a brother, Dr. Robert Austin of Potsdam; 20 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 Friday October 22, at Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Oswego.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam.
Calling hours will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 Thursday October 21, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 East Second Street in Oswego. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org; or to the Syracuse Veterans Honor Flight Group at www.honorflightsyracuse.org.
The family requests that those attending the calling hours and funeral services wear masks if they are not vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.