John W. Malkoske, beloved father of: Mary, Teresa, Margaret, John, Annie, and Christine, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 19, 2021. John was 88 years old; he was born on July 14, 1932, to William and Helen Malkoske. His Catholic faith and his family were the most important things to him. John grew up in Syracuse across the street from Holy Trinity Church. From the time he was young, he was stoking the fire to warm the church for mass, altar serving at all times of the day for different events, and doing whatever else he may have been called upon to assist the priests and sisters. John went to Holy Trinity elementary school, graduated high school from the Assumption Academy, attended LeMoyne College, and CCBI. He also served state-side in the Army for two years. He was employed at Western Electric for 30 years. In his early career with Western Electric, he was doing work in Ogdensburg, NY where he met and married the girl of his dreams and the love of his life, Jane O’Leary Malkoske. John and Jane settled in Syracuse and raised their 6 children. After his retirement, he and Jane enjoyed taking day trips, volunteering at church, and spending time with their children and grandchildren. They were members of the Blessed Sacrament and Transfiguration Churches. John was also a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus in Assembly -704 on Burnet Ave. in Syracuse. He loved nature and being outdoors. When Jane developed dementia, he took care of her at home for 13 years. When he was no longer able to care for her at home, he visited her daily from the time she awoke in the morning until she was in bed at night at her nursing home for the last two years of her life. John was able to go to visit his children at their homes around the country and stay with them for extended periods of time, which was a wonderful gift to his children. John lived in Watertown, NY with his daughter Margaret and son-in-law David for the last two years of his life. When he passed away, he was at home with his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his children and their spouses: Mary Marsella, Teresa and Richard Arrigo, Margaret and David Soderquist, John and Rika Malkoske, Annie and Bob Larosche, and Christine and Jim Fancher; his siblings: sister Helen and brother-in-law Frank Impelizzieri, and his brother Bill Malkoske. John also had 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his wife: Jane O’Leary Malkoske; his parents: William and Helen Malkoske; his sister-in-law: Barbara Malkoske; his sister: Sister Mary William Malkoske, OSF; his son-in-law: Sam Marsella; and his grandson: Michael Marsella. Due to the Pandemic, services will be private for the family. Online condolences, www.shepardsonfh.com.
