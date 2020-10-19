NORFOLK—A Celebration of Life gathering for 74 year old John W. Michaud, a resident of 24 Hepburn Street, Norfolk, will be held this Saturday, October 24, 2020 starting at 2 p.m. at the family home. Please come and visit and share a memory or two with the family. John passed away on August 24, 2020 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Memories and condolences may also be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of John W. Michaud.
