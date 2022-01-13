John W. See 76 passed away peacefully 9:50 am January 8, 2022 at Fletcher Allen Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving life partner of 29 years Clyde Leffler and Son-in-law Ronald Rabideau.
John was born in Massena, N.Y. To Mary See Vice. A Graduate of MCH. Employed at Alcoa for 35yrs. He Married Stephanie Podgurski May 14, 1964 and ended in divorce. They maintained a friendship until her passing. He had a 29yr loving partnership with Clyde Leffler Jr.
John was predeceased by his loving mother Mary Vice.
John is survived by his son Christopher See, Daughter Jennifer Rabideau & Ron, Daughter Heather See & her significant other Terry Debiew. His siblings Billy & Barb Vice, Mary & Mike Vierno, Ronnie & Diane Vice, Kenny Vice, Della Maulvaugh, Tim & Kevin Vice. He has 7 Grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
John had a zest for life. Loved his family and friends. His Hobbies included, Home decor, landscaping, travel and hockey games. He was loved by the community of Massena. He was a frequent supporter of the MCHS sporting events. “Once a Raider, always a Raider. John was also a survivor of prostate cancer.
At the request of John there will be no calling hours. Donations can be made to the UVM Medical foundation. Given at 3N 111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05410.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.