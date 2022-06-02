John William Ryder

John was born in Gouverneur, NY and grew up in Antwerp and the environs of Northern New York.
In John’s final voyage, he left this world from the peace of his living room, at the cottage on the farm after living with and treating lung cancer for the last two and a half years.
The family invites all to join them in the celebration of John’s life at 400 Starr Ridge Rd, Brewster:
On Saturday, June 11, at 3 pm, the Memorial Service will be held in the living room at the Sycamores, the family homestead.
