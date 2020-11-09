Johnny Reynolds, 76, of Thompson, PA passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was predeceased by his parents Francis & Sarah (Barry) Reynolds.
Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Robin (Seeley) Reynolds, of Thompson, PA; Daughter and son-in-law Nicole & Ryan Logan of Tupper Lake, NY; Son and significant other John P. Reynolds & Jennifer Kerr, of Thompson, PA; grandchildren Hannah Washburn and Grant Carter of Thompson, PA; Brother Robert & Donna Reynolds, and Danny Reynolds of MD; sisters Shirley & Bill Smith, Franny & Bill Kapral, of MD; sister-in-law Deborah & Arthur Shelly; special nieces Patricia Watson, Bridgett Towner, Kristina & Clair Bishop; and nephew Paul Shelly.
Johnny served in the United States Army, for 20 years and served 2 tours in Vietnam. He loved fishing and shooting pool; but most important was his family who he loved spending time with.
There will be a private memorial service held for Johnny at a later date.
