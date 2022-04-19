Beloved companion, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend Jon A. Seavey passed away suddenly on April 9, 2022.
Jon is survived by his cherished life partner, Deborah Edgar; his three children: daughter Jodii Gorski, husband Joe, and grandchildren Julia and Jessica, of Fayetteville, Georgia; daughter Jillian Benys, husband Charles, and grandchildren Ryan and Haley, of Portland, Texas; son, Jonathan Seavey, wife Gwendolyn Williams, and grandchild Kira of Williamsburg, Virginia. He is also survived by his sisters, Judy Aldrich, Joyce Pike, and Joan Alrich. Jon also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews, Deborah’s two children, and her grandchildren, all of whom affectionately referred to him as “Papa Jon.”
He was predeceased by his parents, Arnold Seavey and Florence Noel, as well as by his brother, Joseph Seavey, all of Canton, New York.
Jon was born March 9, 1959, to Arnold Seavey and Florence Noel (Thornton), of Morley, New York. Jon was the youngest of five children and grew up on his family’s dairy farm. There, he learned hard work and dedication to family. Jon continued this philosophy throughout his life. He graduated from H.C. Williams Senior High School, located in Canton. He attended SUNY Canton until he returned to work on the family farm.
No matter what Jon was doing, he was an exemplar for hard work, dedication, and loyalty. Jon’s extensive knowledge and career spanned both Residential and Commercial Construction, specializing in the building of military bases, school and college campuses, hotels, infrastructure, and the revitalization of communities. Most recently, he was a Project Executive at Gilbane Building Company, in Arlington, VA. He frequently managed multimillion-dollar contracts, business plans, and teams of people, while being a friend and mentor to all who crossed his path.
Jon was famous for helping others, especially his children with many projects at their homes. He was known to start a project with them, having faith that they would eventually complete it on their own. Jon loved tinkering and working with his hands, and never shied away from getting dirty.
Jon had a deep love for all animals and bodies of water. Both animals and the water were a calming presence for him; his ideal afternoon would be sitting on a dock while petting a dog. He never met a boat he couldn’t fix or an animal who was a stranger.
The number of lives he touched truly cannot be measured and was far reaching. He had the best sayings, gave the best hugs, and thought he was a pretty good dancer. He would always answer your call, believed in love, and would lend a hand to whomever should need it.
He was an exceptional companion, father, son, brother, and friend. His love, words of wisdom, and advice may have filled our backpacks with the tools we need in life, but his presence here with us all will be forever and deeply missed.
A celebration of Jon’s life will occur at Currie Funeral Home in Kilmarnock, VA, on April 21, at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude’s Hospital or to your local SPCA. Immediately following the service, all are welcome to join in celebration and love at Jon and Deborah’s home, located at 4414 Merry Point Road in Lancaster, VA.
