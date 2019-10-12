Jon Alan Murdock born September 11, 1951 went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6th, 2019. He moved to the Adirondack Mountains which was a special place in his heart, to find peace and unite with his daughter Minda and her family during the last months of his life.
Those who encountered Jon appreciated his kind spirit, positive attitude, dry wit and thirst for knowledge. He led a peaceful, humble life and stayed true to himself.
Jon was gifted with a beautiful singing voice which he shared with others throughout his life. A passion of Jon’s was playing pool. He was a member of 3 pool leagues, one of which he created in Carthage, NY. He was honored to have the title of being one of the best billiards players in northern New York and his many trophies show he clearly loved the game. A memorial pool tournament will be put together by Jon’s friends to honor his contribution to the game.
Jon also had a love for fishing and during his last days his imagination took him back to the happy memories of fishing trips.
Jon retired as an accountant for the Catholic Diocese of Dover, Delaware. He then followed a dream by purchasing the Herring Inn and Restaurant in Herring, NY. Where he was a proprietor for 12 years.
Jon will be remembered lovingly by his mother Lois Murdock, Heuvelton, NY, siblings Merry, Butler, TN, Cheryl, Blountville, TN, James, Ogdensburg, NY, and Lisa, Kingsport, TN. his children Minda Briaddy (John) and Marc Murdock ( Sherry), grandchildren; Evan and Megan Davis, Jimmy, Faith and Izzy Briaddy, Dylan, Nathan and Austin Murdock and Andrew Ashley, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jon was predeceased by his father Maclyn Murdock. Per Jon’s request, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. Donations can be made in Jon’s memory to High Peaks Hospice,PO Box 840 Saranac Lake, NY 12983 or the American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.