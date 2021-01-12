Jon M. Wilder, 79, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, in Syracuse (NY) to due to complications surrounding Covid 19 Pneumonia.
Jon was born in Ogdensburg (NY) on February 14, 1941, son of Merman Fred and Lillian E. Mason Wilder. He was a beloved member of the St. Mary’s Academy Class of ’59 in Ogdensburg and graduated in 1961 from Canton Agricultural and Technical College in Canton (NY). He married Patricia Crane of Carthage (NY) and together they had six children.
Jon had a wide-ranging and deep career in the fields of finance and banking beginning and throughout the early-to-mid 60s at Marine Midland in Watertown (NY). In 1974, Jon moved his family to Saranac Lake (NY), taking a branch manager role at the newly built Farmers National Bank. Jon had ever-increasing management roles throughout the 70s and 80s with Farmers National and, after it was purchased by Key Bank N.A., was Vice President of Key’s multi-branch Adirondack Region. Jon’s banking career culminated in the 90s as President of Community National Bank, Corning (NY). Jon finished his professional career with a 10-year Executive Directorship of the Ceramic Corridor Innovation Center, a ceramics and nanotechnology incubator in Painted Post (NY).
Throughout his career Jon sat on more than a dozen public and private boards. Jon was a resident of Auburn (NY) and a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church, Auburn. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, song birds (feeding over 50 species), dancing, horseshoes, playing cards (especially pinochle and rummy) and patriotic/conservative politics, but mostly he loved warm weather, a cold beer, Syracuse basketball, the Yankees, a good story, a funny joke, spending time with his growing family, quiet prayer and (as an accomplished boy scout) being prepared - which he was.
Jon is survived by: two sons, David C. Wilder (Auburn, NY) and Rev. Daniel J. Wilder (Los Alamitos, CA) with whom he spent the winter months; four daughters, Mary Beth Wilder (Corning, NY), Michele Wilder Eastman (Pine City, NY), Julie Wilder Brown (Cazenovia, NY), and Lynda Wilder Kollhoff (Painted Post, NY); 23 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; brother and his wife, Robert M. and Patricia Wilder (Chaumont, NY); sister, Suzanne Barr Richardson (Gouverneur, NY); sister and her husband, Janet and Thomas P. Deusser, (Watertown, NY); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents, Jon was predeceased by brother-in-law Calvin Richardson.
A private family gathering will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. The graveside committal service with his son, Rev. Daniel J. Wilder, officiating will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jon’s name may be made to St. Therese Foundation, 1701 E. Empire St., Suite 360-301, Bloomington, IL 61704. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
