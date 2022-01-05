Jonathan David Gilbert born January 19th 1964 died December 27th 2021. Born to George and June Gilbert (Halladay) of Ogdensburg, N.Y. He is survived by his wife of two years and partner of sixteen, Tanya Newvine Gilbert; two daughters and six grandchildren; Cheyenne Whiteford of Gouverneur, N.Y., and his three grandchildren, Schuyler, Sarie and Shiloh; and Matia Kinch of Rensselaer Falls N.Y, and his other three grandchildren, Serenity, Aislynn and David. Jonathan is survived by twelve siblings, Daniel and Lorie Gilbert of Heuvelton, N.Y., Debra and Paul Backus of Canton, N.Y., Jeffrey and Debbie Gilbert of Schwenksville, P.A, Christopher and Bonnie Gilbert of Theresa, N.Y, Marc Gilbert of Ogdensburg, N.Y, Georgia and Kenneth Hargrave of Ogdensburg, N.Y, Joel and Kim Gilbert of Ogdensburg, N.Y, Marybeth and William Kovar of New Jersey, Andrew Gilbert of Ogdensburg, N.Y, Kenneth and Michelle Gilbert of Jordan, N.Y., Gregory Gilbert of Ogdensburg, N.Y., and Amy Gilbert of Rensselaer Falls, N.Y. Predeceased by his father George.
Jonathan was a disabled veteran and served proudly in the army from May 3rd, 1984 to March 3rd, 1987. He received a sharp shooter rifle badge, an overseas ribbon and good conduct award. He had his CDL and his own tractor trailer and hauled freight all over the states. Jonathan had several hobbies from riding his Harley Davidson to traveling in his RV with his wife to Florida for the winter months. He enjoyed working with honey bees, fishing, boating and being on the Oswegatchie River in their home having barbecues and bonfires spending quality time with family and friends. Many of us will remember Jonathan by “Jonny Boy” but our mom will remember him by “Jonny Cakes.” Until Then watch over us!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.