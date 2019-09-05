Jonathon M. Easton
GOUVERNEUR – Jonathon M. Easton, age 31, passed away unexpectedly on September 4, 2019 at home. Calling hours will be held at the Mercy Point Church in Gouverneur on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will be held at the church on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Sean Silkwood officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
